22-year-old shot on Syracuse’s South side, police investigating

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Syracuse police are investigating a shooting with injuries on the city’s south side.

Officers responded to the area of Croton Terrance for shooting with injuries type call around 11:27p.m.

When Officers arrived they found a 22-year-old male who had been shot multiple times. The male was shot while sitting in a vehicle with another male, 24, who was not struck.

Both victims left the scene to the 1400 block of South State Street to call the police. The 22-year-old victim was taken to Upstate Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442 – 5222.