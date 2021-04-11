Syracuse Police investigate shooting where man was shot in the back

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting with injuries call that took place Saturday night..

Around 7:51 p.m., officers responded to Culbert street and First North street on the northside of the city of Syracuse.

There, they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the back. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

