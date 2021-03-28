Syracuse Police investigate stabbing and shots fired incident

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a stabbing and shots fired incident that both took place over the weekend.

On Saturday, March 27, SPD officers responded to St. Joseph’s Hospital around 10:25 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

Officers found a 34-year-old man who was stabbed in the hand. Authorities say the victim drove himself to Upstate University Hospital and is expected to survive. However, the exact location of the incident is unknown.

Around 3:27 a.m. on Sunday March 28, Syracuse Police officers responded to the 100 block of West Matson Avenue, off of South Salina Street, for a shots fired call.

Officers found one vehicle struck by bullets and located several casings. No injuries have been reported.

Both investigations are active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222. ​All calls will remain anonymous.