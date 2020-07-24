SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened Friday around 9:20 a.m.
Officers were called to the 600-block of Valley Drive where they found a 28-year-old male who had been stabbed in the buttocks and hand. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The location of the incident is unknown. If you have more information, please call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Newsmakers: Part one with lawyer turned author Ed Menkin
- Syracuse Police investigate stabbing on Valley Drive
- Toronto Blue Jays to play 2020 season in Buffalo
- Syracuse Police investigating shooting after victim showed up at local hospital
- Chenango County Health Department warning of potential coronavirus exposure at two establishments
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App