Syracuse Police investigate stabbing on Valley Drive

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened Friday around 9:20 a.m.

Officers were called to the 600-block of Valley Drive where they found a 28-year-old male who had been stabbed in the buttocks and hand. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The location of the incident is unknown. If you have more information, please call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

