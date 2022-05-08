SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police are investigating two early morning shootings that took place on Sunday.

The first happened at 12:57 a.m. in the 300 block of Coolidge Avenue near Sterling Avenue for a shooting with injuries call.

There, officers found a 40-year-old man who had been shot in the midsection multiple times. He was transported to Upstate University Hospital and is expected to survive.

The second shooting happened not even an hour later. Officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Martin Luther King West near Alexander Avenue just before 1:40 a.m.

Officers located an 18-year-old man who was shot in the head. He also was transported to Upstate University Hospital and is expected to survive.

Both shootings are still under investigation. Syracuse Police ask anyone with information to please call the department at 315-442-5222. Tips can remain anonymous.