Syracuse Police investigating a late-night shooting on city’s southside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police were called to Evaleen Avenue in city’s southside at 1:45 a.m. Monday for a shots fired call.

When NewsChannel 9 crews arrived there was a large police presence with ambulances. Details of what happened have not yet been released.

