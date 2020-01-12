Syracuse Police investigating after a man was found shot in the leg

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a shooting after they say a 33-year-old man was found shot in the lower leg.
Police responded to Upstate University Hospital around 9:30 Friday night, where they say the man was found with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to Upstate by a private car. His injuries are non-life threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
