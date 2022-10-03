SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Carbon St.

When police arrived, they located a 25-year-old male who was shot in the head. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Upon further investigation, police determined the victim was sitting in a car during the time of the shooting and had attempted to drive away. During the victim’s attempt to escape, he crashed into a residence located on the same street.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.