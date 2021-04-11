Syracuse Police investigating a shooting with injuries involving three victims

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a shooting with injuries involving three victims. 

The incident occurred in the 300 block of Grant Avenue just before 7 p.m.

The victims were transported to Upstate Hospital.

The investigation is very active and ongoing, according to officials. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

Further information will be released when available and the Syracuse Police Department plans to host a media event tomorrow with updates.

