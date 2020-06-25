Syracuse Police investigating a stabbing on Grove Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police were called to Grove Street, which is between Shirley Drive and Valley Drive, for a reported stabbing Thursday morning.

The call went out around 5:15 a.m.

There is currently no information on injuries or what exactly happened, but NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Syracuse Police for more information.

