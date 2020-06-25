Syracuse Police investigating a stabbing on Grove Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police were called to Grove Street, which is between Shirley Drive and Valley Drive, for a reported stabbing Thursday morning.
The call went out around 5:15 a.m.
There is currently no information on injuries or what exactly happened, but NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Syracuse Police for more information.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Steelers-Cowboys Pro Football HOF game canceled
- News on the Go: 6/25/20
- Money in Your Pocket: 6/25/20
- Champions: 6/25/20
- The List: 6/25/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App