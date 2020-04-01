SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man took himself to St. Joseph’s Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
On Tuesday afternoon, police responded to the hospital and found that the victim had been shot multiple times in the mid-section.
The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening at this time, according to police.
According to police, the victim said the incident happened in the parking lot of 260 Wolf Street while he was washing his car.
The investigation is ongoing and police are asking that anyone who has information to give them a call at (315) 442-5222.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Oswego City Police host kids’ storytime on Facebook
- Syracuse Police investigating after 19-year-old goes to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds
- Highlights from Home 3-31-20
- Syracuse fans take over ACC Twitter poll, vote Carmelo Anthony best player
- Police: Man arrested after cutting victim in the neck with a sword
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App