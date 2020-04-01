Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Syracuse Police investigating after 19-year-old goes to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man took himself to St. Joseph’s Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

On Tuesday afternoon, police responded to the hospital and found that the victim had been shot multiple times in the mid-section.

The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening at this time, according to police.

According to police, the victim said the incident happened in the parking lot of 260 Wolf Street while he was washing his car.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking that anyone who has information to give them a call at (315) 442-5222.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected