Syracuse Police investigating after 56-year-old man arrives at Syracuse hospital with gunshot wound

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating after a man arrived at a hospital early Thursday morning with a gunshot wound to the hand.
According to police, officers responded to St. Joseph’s Hospital for a shooting with injuries investigation at approximately 4:45 a.m.
At the hospital, officers met a 56-year-old man who had been shot in the hand.
Syracuse Police are unsure as to where exactly the shooting occurred, as the investigation is still active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
