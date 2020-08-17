Man in critical condition after being shot, Syracuse Police investigating

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating after a man was shot in the midsection.

A spokesperson with the department tells NewsChannel 9 at around 8:16 Sunday night, the man was shot in the chest in the 3200 block of South Salina Street near West Pleasant Avenue and East Calthrop Avenue.

The man was taken to Upstate University Hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

This a developing story. Check back with NewsChannel 9 for updates.