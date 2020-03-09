Syracuse Police investigating after man grazed in the head by bullet

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) One person is in the hospital after Syracuse Police say he suffered a graze type gunshot wound to the head.

Around 3:39 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting call in the area of the 200 block of Primrose Avenue.

Police say a 27-year-old man was grazed in the head by a bullet and there were multiple casings on the scene.

The victim was brought to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.