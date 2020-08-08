SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are investigating a shots fired incident, after one man said he was shot at early Saturday morning.
According to police, officers responded to the 300 block of Slocum Ave. for reports of shots fired at approximately 2:04 a.m.
When police arrived, they found a 46-year-old victim who said he was approached by a man that fired a gun at him.
The victim was not hit by the shots fired, and the suspect left the scene before police arrived.
The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222 or by using our Syracuse PD Tips App.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: A couple showers this afternoon
- NY’s largest teachers union responds to reopening schools this fall
- Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS; positive rate remains below 1%
- Syracuse Police investigating after man says he was shot at Saturday morning
- Happy Birthday to our Champions for Saturday, August 8th!
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App