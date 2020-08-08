Syracuse Police investigating after man says he was shot at Saturday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are investigating a shots fired incident, after one man said he was shot at early Saturday morning. 

According to police, officers responded to the 300 block of Slocum Ave. for reports of shots fired at approximately 2:04 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a 46-year-old victim who said he was approached by a man that fired a gun at him. 

The victim was not hit by the shots fired, and the suspect left the scene before police arrived. 

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222 or by using our Syracuse PD Tips App.

