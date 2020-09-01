Syracuse Police investigating after reported shooting in Skunk City neighborhood

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A large police presence is in the Skunk City neighborhood after reports of a possible shooting.

The call went out at around 9:45 p.m. on Monday.

911 confirmed that someone was transported to the hospital but their condition is unknown as of 11 p.m. on Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information as we receive it.

