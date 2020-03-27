Syracuse Police investigating after reported shooting on Thursday afternoon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating after a reported shooting happened on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the intersection of Midland Avenue and West Calthrop Avenue around 2:45 p.m.

When NewsChannel 9 crews arrived, a tow truck was taking a vehicle off the scene.

As of Thursday night, NewsChannel 9 has not received any more details from police.

Anyone with information is urged to call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222. You can remain anonymous.