SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating after a reported shooting happened on Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called to the intersection of Midland Avenue and West Calthrop Avenue around 2:45 p.m.
When NewsChannel 9 crews arrived, a tow truck was taking a vehicle off the scene.
As of Thursday night, NewsChannel 9 has not received any more details from police.
Anyone with information is urged to call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222. You can remain anonymous.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Arrest made after recent stabbing in Granby
- Syracuse Police investigating after reported shooting on Thursday afternoon
- COVID-19 impacting how families plan funerals
- Despite some disagreements, both parties see urgent need to pass coronavirus aid bill
- Humorist & Motivational Speaker on How To Stay Positive During The Pandemic
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App