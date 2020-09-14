SPD investigating altercation between officer and a community member after video surfaces on Facebook

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police say they have launched an investigation, after a video surfaced on Facebook showing a physical altercation between an officer and a member of the public. 

The video shows a member of the Syracuse Police Department face-to-face with another man, and they are exchanging words before the police officer shoves the man in the face.

Facebook video showing altercation between Syracuse Police officer and a community member:

In a Facebook post, Syracuse Police say they have seen the video and have launched an investigation into the incident. 

The officer in question has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the police department.

