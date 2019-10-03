UPDATE: Reward increased in Syracuse animal cruelty case

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Syracuse Police need your help to solve two animal cruelty cases, and two local organizations are stepping up to help encourage people to come forward with information.

UPDATE: The Animal Alliance of Greater Syracuse’s Keeping Faith Program has upped it’s $3,500 reward to $4,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the recent torture of a kitten on Syracuse’s north side.

On July 25th, Syracuse Police were called to the 100 block of Schneider Street, where a kitten was found with no front legs and other fresh wounds.

The kitten was treated by medical professionals, who determined that both of the kitten’s front legs had likely been amputated. The kitten did not survive.

Cuse Pit Crew is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the death of a dog on Syracuse’s north side.

On July 7th, Syracuse Police were called to Highland Park, where an emaciated dog was left to die. The dog was found on a blanket underneath some bushes. The dog was treated but did not survive.

“We deal with abuse and neglect a lot in the city of Syracuse. The kitten being tortured is something that heightens our awareness or our concern because a lot of times when someone is known to be torturing animals there’s a link where they could progress into hurting people or they’re committing other crime activity,” said Syracuse Police Department Animal Cruelty Investigator Tara Kalil.

Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents is asked to contact Tara at 315-442-5336 or tkalil@syracusepolice.org.

