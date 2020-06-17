Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Syracuse Police investigating burglary at Destiny USA

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Early Wednesday morning, Syracuse Police responded to Destiny USA to investigate a possible burglary.

Officers found damage to an exterior window that led into the mall.

Inside, men’s designer and urban fashion store, Levels, was found to be broken into.

A register was tampered with and clothes were taken.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected