Syracuse Police investigating burglary at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Early Wednesday morning, Syracuse Police responded to Destiny USA to investigate a possible burglary.
Officers found damage to an exterior window that led into the mall.
Inside, men’s designer and urban fashion store, Levels, was found to be broken into.
A register was tampered with and clothes were taken.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.
