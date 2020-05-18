Interactive Maps

Syracuse Police investigating car crash on I-81 ramp

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police were on the scene of a car crash that closed the ramp from northbound I-81 to eastbound I-690 in Syracuse for nearly an hour Monday morning.

The crash happened around 5:50 a.m., according to Onondaga County dispatchers. The ramp was closed for about an hour.

An ambulance was also on scene. There is no word yet on the condition of the driver or if any passengers were in the vehicle.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to police for further information.

