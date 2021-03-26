Syracuse Police investigating car crash, where shots were fired

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a car crash where shots were fired. It happened around 4 p.m. Friday.

Police responded to East Fayette Street and Ellis Street for a car crash between a Subaru and a Kia. After the crash, the people in the Kia exited the vehicle and fired shots towards the market at Westmoreland Avenue and East Fayette Street. No one was hit by the gunfire.

The driver of the Subaru was taken to the hospital for evaluation after the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.