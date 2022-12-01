SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person is dead after being shot in the city of Syracuse.

According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to a shots fired call just after midnight Thursday in the 600 block of Valley Drive.

Officers found a bullet casing on the scene.

Around the same time, police say a 36-year-old man showed up at Upstate Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died a short time later.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.