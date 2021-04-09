Syracuse Police investigating dog dumped from pickup truck

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a case of cruelty that ended with a dead dog being thrown from a pickup truck.

Back on February 5, 2021 around 2:30 in the morning, investigators say unknown suspects threw the dog on the side of the road in the 100 block of Edison Street in Syracuse.

The vehicle is a 2018 or newer model white or light-colored Chevrolet Silverado with a double cab and chrome running boards with gold NYS license plates.

The dog looks similar to the picture below, an adult female American Bulldog mix, and showed signs of prior abuse.

If you have any information that could help investigators locate these suspects, call the Syracuse Police Animal Cruelty Unit at 315-442-5336.