Syracuse Police investigating hit-and-run on city’s Southside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police in Syracuse are investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened on the city’s Southside.
The call went out around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The accident happened near the intersection of South Salina Street and East Brighton Street.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male victim who had been hit by two vehicles. According to police, the victim was riding his bicycle when he was hit by the first vehicle.
Then, while he was waiting for first responders, he was hit by a second vehicle.
Both vehicles fled the scene following the accident.
The victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital with critical injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5130.
