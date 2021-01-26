Syracuse Police investigating homicide of 84-year-old woman

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating the homicide of an 84-year-old woman.
On Monday around Noon, officers responded to the 100 block of Linwell Terrace for a status check call of an elderly female.
When they arrived, officers found an 84-year-old woman dead inside the home. The female was later identified as Eva Flud.
Flud’s death is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should call Syracuse Police detectives at 315-442-5222.
