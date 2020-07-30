Syracuse Police investigating homicide on Neutral Court

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the city on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the 100 block of Neutral Court for a shooting with injuries complaint.

When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old male who had been shot. The male was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.