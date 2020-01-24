Syracuse Police investigating missing Syracuse student

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police are investigating a missing Syracuse student who was last seen in the City of Syracuse on January 18.

Syracuse Police say Allan Gonzalez, 22, was last seen on the 1200 block of James Street around 8:30 p.m. on January 18.

The police believe Gonzalez may have taken an Uber to Al’s Wine & Whiskey lounge in Armory Square.

The Syracuse University Department of Public Safety describes Gonzalez as 5’11’’, weighing 175 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

