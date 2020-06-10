Syracuse police investigating multiple shots fired incidents in the city

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several shots fired incidents happened Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in Syracuse, and the Syracuse Police Department is actively investigating the incidents.

The first call came in just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday from the 2200-block of Midland Avenue. Syracuse police found evidence of shots fire and several casings were found in the area. A vehicle that was damaged was also found in the area.

The second call came in just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and it resulted in a homicide. A 21-year-old man was shot in the midsection on the 1800-block of East Fayette Street. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The next shots fired call that police responded to came in around 10:42 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of the 700-block of Pond Street. There, officers found shell casings.

A fourth shots fired called came in just after 11:15 p.m. Tuesday and officers responded to the 500-block of West Colvin Street. Again, shell casings were found at the scene. Around the same time, a 26-year-old male arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds to his midsection. The victim is expected to survive.

A fifth shot fired call came in around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday and officers responded to the 100-block of Gage Court. The officers found several casings, and found two parked vehicles that were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported at this incident.

A final shots fired call came in just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the 300-block of Tully Street. Officers found shell casings at this scene, but no injuries were reported.

All the incidents are being investigated. If you have any information, call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.