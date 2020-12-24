Syracuse Police investigating reported shooting on city’s south side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a reported shooting on the city’s south side.
The call went out just after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday along Fage Avenue in the south side of Syracuse.
There is no word yet on any potential suspects or the extent of injuries.
If you saw anything, call in your anonymous tips to Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.
