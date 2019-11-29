UPDATE: Syracuse Police make arrest after deadly stabbing in the city

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing death on the near west side of the city.

Police investigators tell NewsChannel 9 the call went out around 2:40 p.m Friday along the 100 block of South Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 49-year-old Carl Jordan of Syracuse, stabbed at least once. He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

Through surveillance footage, warrants, and evidence on scene, investigators determined the victim and suspect, 38-year-old Martisha Walker of Syracuse, were involved in some type of relationship.

Walker was taken into custody without incident.

Walker is being charged with one count of Manslaughter and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.

Walker remains in the Onondaga County Justice Center, pending her arraignment.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222. Calls will remain confidential.