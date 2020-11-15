Syracuse Police investigating robbery at Byrne Dairy on West Fayette Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a robbery that happened at the Byrne Dairy on West Fayette Street Sunday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Byrne Dairy located in the 1800 block of W. Fayette St. for a robbery.

Police found that a male suspect had entered the store and threatened employees with a weapon.

The male then allegedly obtained money forcibly and fled the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.