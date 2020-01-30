Syracuse Police investigating robbery at Key Bank

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that happened at the Key Bank on West Genesee Street on Thursday.
Just before 9:30 a.m., the man pictured above entered the Key Bank and demanded money from the teller. He then left on foot, heading west on West Fayette Street.
The suspect is described as a white male with a heavy build and about 5’8”. He was last seen wearing a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt, a winter hat, a black and white bandana around his neck, and gray gloves.
If you have any information, contact police at (315) 442-5222.
