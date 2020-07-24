SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a shooting after a 19-year-old showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Just after 12:45 a.m. on Friday, Syracuse Police responded to a local hospital after victim showed up there. The investigation revealed that the shooting happened on the 100-block of Village Drive.
The victim’s injury is considered non-life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information, contact police at (315) 442-5222.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Newsmakers: Part one with lawyer turned author Ed Menkin
- Syracuse Police investigate stabbing on Valley Drive
- Toronto Blue Jays to play 2020 season in Buffalo
- Syracuse Police investigating shooting after victim showed up at local hospital
- Chenango County Health Department warning of potential coronavirus exposure at two establishments
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App