Syracuse Police investigating shooting after victim showed up at local hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a shooting after a 19-year-old showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Just after 12:45 a.m. on Friday, Syracuse Police responded to a local hospital after victim showed up there. The investigation revealed that the shooting happened on the 100-block of Village Drive.

The victim’s injury is considered non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information, contact police at (315) 442-5222.