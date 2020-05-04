Syracuse Police investigating shooting at Blue Star Gas Station

Live Now
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 28-year-old woman was injured in a shooting that happened late Sunday night at the Blue Star Gas Station.

Syracuse Police were called to the Blue Star Gas Station, located in the 1400-block of South Salina Street, after 11:30 p.m. for a shots fired call. Not long after, the victim arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the midsection.

Police are investigating. If you have any information, give them a call at 9315) 442-5222.

