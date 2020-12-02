Police: 25-year-old shot in the face near Upstate Hospital, expected to survive

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating after a victim was shot in the face near Upstate Hospital on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Tyler Court just off East Adams Street — not far from Upstate Hospital — around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, a 25-year-old male arrived at Upstate Hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the face. Police said the victim is expected to survive.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.