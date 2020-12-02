SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating after a victim was shot in the face near Upstate Hospital on Tuesday night.
Officers were called to Tyler Court just off East Adams Street — not far from Upstate Hospital — around 9:30 p.m.
According to police, a 25-year-old male arrived at Upstate Hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the face. Police said the victim is expected to survive.
If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- President Trump vows defense bill veto unless internet liability shield scrapped
- Police: 25-year-old shot in the face near Upstate Hospital, expected to survive
- WATCH: Lake effect snow for parts of Central New York overnight into Wednesday
- Juarez surpasses 2019 homicide totals despite lockdowns, pandemic
- Trump’s weakening of century-old bird preservation act worries South Texas environmentalists
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App