Police: 25-year-old shot in the face near Upstate Hospital, expected to survive

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Syracuse Police _-2695668539439755600

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating after a victim was shot in the face near Upstate Hospital on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Tyler Court just off East Adams Street — not far from Upstate Hospital — around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, a 25-year-old male arrived at Upstate Hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the face. Police said the victim is expected to survive.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected