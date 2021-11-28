Woman driving on I-690 shot in leg, Syracuse Police say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 28-year-old female was reportedly shot in the leg while driving on Interstate 690 near the Teall Avenue exit on Saturday, according to Syracuse Police.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Canal Street just before 1:30 p.m. for a shooting with injuries call where they located the female. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital where she is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.