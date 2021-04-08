Syracuse Police investigating shooting on Landon Avenue

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the 200-block of Landon Avenue.

Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the hospital where a shooting victim was brought by a private vehicle. The victim, a 23-year-old man, had been shot in the back. He is listed in critical condition.

The incident is said to have happened on the 200-block of Landon Avenue in Syracuse.

Police are investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to call police at (315) 442-5222.