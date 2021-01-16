Syracuse police investigating shooting on South Salina Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on South Salina Street early Saturday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m., police were called to the 4300-block of South Salina Street for a shooting. Around the same time, a 34-year-old male drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim was shot in the ear. He is expected to survive.

Syracuse Police are investigating the incident. If you have any information, call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.