Syracuse Police investigating shooting; victim in serious condition

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in serious condition on Wednesday, December 11.
According to Syracuse Police, just before 8:30 p.m. officers were called to the 100 block of Mooney Avenue, on the city’s east side near Henninger High School, for a shooting.
The victim was shot multiple times and was rushed to Upstate University Hospital in serious condition. Detectives were on the scene looking for evidence.
Anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222. Calls will remain confidential.
