Syracuse Police investigating shots fired incident on Lodi Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating an incident where shots were fired on Lodi Street.

Just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 1200-block of Lodi Street. There, they found bullet holes in the door and wall of the Sham Deli and Grocery.

While officers were on the scene, a 34-year-old man was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle. He had a gunshot wound to the leg. He is expected to survive.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.