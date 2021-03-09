Syracuse Police investigating shots fired incident on Lodi Street

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating an incident where shots were fired on Lodi Street.

Just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 1200-block of Lodi Street. There, they found bullet holes in the door and wall of the Sham Deli and Grocery.

While officers were on the scene, a 34-year-old man was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle. He had a gunshot wound to the leg. He is expected to survive.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area