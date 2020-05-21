Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Syracuse Police investigating shots fired incident on Stone Court

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a shots fired call that came in just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Syracuse Police responded to the 200-block of Niagara Street and Stone Court. Multiple casings were found in the area.

A short time later, an 18-year-old male arrived at Upstate University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. 

The investigation is ongoing and if anyone has any information, they can call the police at (315) 442-5222.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected