Syracuse Police investigating shots fired incident on Stone Court

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a shots fired call that came in just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Syracuse Police responded to the 200-block of Niagara Street and Stone Court. Multiple casings were found in the area.
A short time later, an 18-year-old male arrived at Upstate University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The investigation is ongoing and if anyone has any information, they can call the police at (315) 442-5222.
