Syracuse Police investigating stabbing on James Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened late Wednesday night on James Street.
Police were called to the 700-block of James Street around 11:45 p.m. and found a 31-year-old man who had been stabbed in the face. He was taken to the hospital and he is expected to survive.
The investigation is ongoing, and if you have any information, you’re asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
