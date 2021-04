SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a stabbing that happened on the 700-block of North Salina Street in Syracuse.

Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the scene, where they found a 27-year-old who had been cut in the arm.

An investigation revealed Kelvin Williams, 42, randomly attacked the victim. Williams was arrested on assault and criminal possession of a weapon charge and was sent to the Onondaga County Justice Center.