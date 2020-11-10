Syracuse Police investigating stabbing on North Townsend Street

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a stabbing on the city’s northside.

911 dispatchers said that the call went out around 9:30 p.m. along the 200 block of North Townsend Street near Saint Joseph’s.

A number of officers were on the scene when NewsChannel 9’s crew arrived.

NewsChannel 9 was told that one person has been taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on how badly that person was hurt.

Anyone with information should call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.