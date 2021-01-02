Syracuse Police investigating stabbing on Oakwood Avenue

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Oakwood Avenue.

According to police, the victim is a 41-year-old female who was stabbed in the arm and leg.

Police said that the victim was taken to Upstate Hospital where she is expected to survive.

If you have any information about the stabbing, contact Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.

