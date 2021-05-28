Syracuse Police investigating Thursday night robbery

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is investigating a robbery Thursday night.

SPD responded to the 100-block of Henry Street where they located a 22-year-old male victim, who they say is a student at Syracuse University. The victim stated he was approached by a teenage male while sitting in his car. The suspect was armed with a knife and demanded the victim’s vehicle.

The victim interacted with the suspect for a brief period before driving away to call the police. The suspect got away with some of the victim’s money in the encounter.

There were no injuries and no arrest was made.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information on this crime, please call the SPD at (315) 442-5222.