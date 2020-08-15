Syracuse Police investigating two shots fired calls in the city

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating two shots fired calls that happened early Saturday morning.

The first incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. on the 400-block of Shonnard Street. At the scene, several casings were located. No one was injured, but one vehicle was struck by a bullet.

The next call came in just after 3 a.m. on the 500-block of Midland Avenue. At that location, police found several casings, however, there were no reports of injuries or damage.

Both investigations are active and ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222 or use the Syracuse PD Tips app.