SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police continue their investigation after a man fired a gun into a crowd of about 200 people over the weekend.

The incident happened just after 3:45 a.m. Sunday near “Lookers Show Club” on North Salina Street in Syracuse.

When the police got there, they saw 24-year-old Devonaire King firing into the crowd.

Nobody was injured.

King is facing weapons, and drug charges.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call syarcuse police at (315) 442-5222