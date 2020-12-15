Syracuse Police issue traffic alert ahead of Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wednesday is the big day at the Salvation Army — they are holding their annual Christmas Bureau giveaway, but Syracuse Police said traffic in the area may be impacted.

The event starts at 10 a.m. at the old Post Standard building on East Genesee Street.

Police say that Herald Place between Salina and Clinton will be closed.

Anyone attending the event should enter from 200 North Salina Street only. They are asking you to avoid driving through the area if you’re not attending the event.

More road closures and restrictions may be implemented depending on participation numbers on Wednesday.